CLINTONVILLE — Peru had a strong showing at their cross country meet Tuesday, with Landon Pandolph and Maddy Welc both taking first in their respective, against runners from Northeastern Clinton, Ticonderoga and AuSable Valley.
In the boy’s race, Peru would take four of the top-five spots, with Pandolph in first, Owen Tedesco in third, Ryan Squire in fourth and Connor Graves finishing fifth. Garrett Beebe and Christopher Facteau would be the lone Ti runners to crack a Peru-filled top-ten, with Beebe placing second and Facteau taking eighth.
The Nighthawks had a strong presence in the top-three of the girl’s race as well, with Welc placing first and teammate Brenna Lahart finishing third. Avery Blanchard gave the Sentinels their highest finisher of the day, taking second. Alex Cone was the Cougars’ highest finisher, in fifth and Sylvia Tardif would take seventh to be the Patriots’ top runner of the day.
Boy’s Results
Team
Northeastern Clinton 15, AuSable Valley 50; Peru 15, AuSable Valley 50; Peru 15, Northeastern Clinton 50; Ticonderoga 18, Northeastern Clinton 37; Peru 19, Northeastern Clinton 43.
Individual
1, Pandolph (PCS), 18:24. 2, Beebe (TCS), 18:26. 3, Tedesco (PCS), 19:07. 4, Squire (PCS), 19:13. 5, Graves (PCS), 19:48. 6, Lederman (PCS), 19:57. 7, Peters (PCS), 20:03. 8, Facteau (TCS), 20:16. 9, Mero (PCS), 20:19. 10, Moffett (PCS), 20:36. 11, Garrant (NCCS), 20:45. 12, Mathews (PCS), 21:37. 13, Mulvey (AVCS), 21:41. 14, Semeraro (AVCS), 21:42. 15, Fuller (PCS), 22:45.
Girl’s Results
Team
Northeastern Clinton 15, AuSable Valley 50; Peru 15, AuSable Valley 50; Peru 17, Northeastern Clinton 43; Ticonderoga 27, Northeastern Clinton 28; Peru 23, Ticonderoga 36.
Individual
1, Welc (PCS), 22:44. 2, Blanchard (TCS), 23:10. 3, LaHart (PCS), 23:21. 4, Breen (PCS), 23:54. 5, Cone (NCCS), 24:08. 6, Burroughs (TCS), 24:46. 7, Tardif (AVCS), 25:20. 8, Pelkey (AVCS), 25:26. 9, Parent (TCS), 25:48. 10, Benway (PCS), 26:24. 11, Chamberlain (PCS), 26:33. 12, Deso (NCCS), 26:47. 13, Finlaw (PCS), 26:54. 14, Williams (NCCS), 27:18. 15, Chamberlain (PCS), 27:34.
Boys
Saranac Lake 21, Seton Catholic 40
Saranac Lake 19, Plattsburgh 40
Plattsburgh 25, Seton Catholic 36
Girls
Saranac Lake 15, Seton Catholic 50
Saranac Lake 15, Plattsburgh 50
SARANAC LAKE — Sam Ash and Addi Ash both took first in their respective races Tuesday, as Saranac Lake dashed to victory in their meet versus Seton Catholic and Plattsburgh.
The Red Storm won all their overall matchups as well, in what was a dominant showing on their home trail.
Saranac Lake would nearly sweep the top-five spots in the boy’s race, with S. Ash in first, Jake Kollmer in second and Sam Bickford in fifth. However, Sam Dejordy and Max Grafstein would break that up, taking third and fourth. Sam Barney would give Plattsburgh its highest finisher, taking sixth.
In the girl’s race, Saranac Lake would flood the top-five, with A. Ash in first, Phoebe Peer in second, Astacia Bruno in third, Sabine Denekenberger in fourth and Brooklyn Shumway rounding it out, in fifth.
Boy’s Results
Team
Saranac Lake 21, Seton Catholic 40; Saranac Lake 19, Plattsburgh 40; Plattsburgh 25, Seton Catholic 36.
Individual
1, S. Ash (SLCS), 16:22. 2, Kollmer (SLCS), 16:52. 3, Dejordy (SC), 17:15. 4, Grafstein (SC), 17:51. 5, Bickford (SLCS), 17:54. 6, Barney (PHS), 18:25. 7, Duda (PHS), 18:25. 8, Martin (SLCS), 18:55. 9, Madden (SLCS), 19:00. 10, Cartwright (PHS), 19:13. 11, Fogarty (SLCS), 19:15. 12, Hall (SLCS), 19:17. 13, Fitzlaimer (PHS), 19:49. 14, Castle-Hacket (PHS), 19:58. 15, Wells (PHS), 20:05.
Girl’s Results
Team
Saranac Lake 15, Seton Catholic 50; Saranac Lake 15, Plattsburgh 50.
Individual
1, A. Ash (SLCS), 22:22. 2, Peer (SLCS), 22:30. 3, Bruno (SLCS), 23:08. 4, Denkenberger (SLCS), 24:17. 5, Shumway (SLCS), 24:49. 6, Carpenter (SLCS), 25:12. 7, Yando (SLCS), 27:16. 8, Durney (SC), 27:28. 9, Spieger (SC), 27:28. 10, Dawson (SLCS), 28:14. 11, McCReadie (SLCS), 30:33. 12, Caldwell (SLCS), 32:02. 13, Corliss (SLCS), 34:35.
Boys
Saranac 25, Lake Placid 34
Saranac 19, Beekmantown 40
Saranac 16, Moriah/Boquet Valley 47
Beekmantown 29, Lake Placid 30
Beekmantown 19, Moriah/Boquet valley 42
Girls
Saranac 22, Lake Placid 35
Saranac 16, Beekmantown 47
Saranac 15, Moriah/Boquet Valley 50
Lake Placid 17, Beekmantown 40
Beekmantown 15, Moriah/Boquet Valley 50
SARANAC — Aidan Fay and Sienna Boulds both added wins to their already impressive seasons today, as Lake Placid, Saranac, Beekmantown and Moriah/Boquet Valley all competed in a cross country meet, Tuesday.
The Blue Bombers found two runners in the top-three of the boy’s race, with Fay taking first and teammate Andrew Scanio placing third. Andrew Denial was sandwiched between them, placing second for the Chiefs. Eagles’ Jon Slick was their highest finisher, in fourth.
“Beekmantown ekes out a victory over Lake Placid by displacement, 29-30,” said Saranac coach James Medeiros, about the boy’s race.
In the girls race, the Chiefs had two runners take top-three spots, with Boulds in first and Laura Denial in third. Lily Rother placed second for the Blue Bombers. Keira Callahan would be Moriah/Bouquet Valley’s highest finisher of the afternoon, placing sixth.
Boy’s Results
Team
Saranac 25, Lake Placid 34; Saranac 19, Beekmantown 40; Saranac 16, Moriah/Boquet Valley 47; Beekmantown 29, Lake Placid 30; Beekmantown 19, Moriah/Boquet valley 42.
Individual
1, Fay (LP), 17:21. 2, A. Denial (SCS), 17:32. 3, Scanio (LP), 17:50. 4, Slick (BCS), 18:39. 5, Morris (SCS), 18:46. 6, Dormann (SCS), 18:47. 7, Thayer (SCS), 18:54. 8, Chavez (MBV), 19:30. 9, Francis (LP), 19:32. 10, Lynch (SCS), 19:38. 11, Kelley (SCS), 19:46. Bibeau (BCS), 19:57. 13, Sand (BCS), 20:12. 14, Miller-Whipple (BCS), 20:26. 15, Bell-Carter (BCS), 20:32.
Girl’s Results
Team
Saranac 22, Lake Placid 35; Saranac 16, Beekmantown 47; Saranac 15, Moriah/Boquet Valley 50; Lake Placid 17, Beekmantown 40; Beekmantown 15, Moriah/Boquet Valley 50.
Individual
1, Boulds (SCS), 20:13. 2, Rother (LP), 21:15. 3, L.Denial (SCS), 21:15. 4, Miner (SCS), 21:30. 5, McKinnon (LP), 22:31. 6, Keira Callahan (MBV), 22:41. 7, Fay (SCS), 23:33. 8, Cohen (LP), 24:05. 9, Rostak (BCS), 24:15. 10, Rainville (SCS), 24:39. 11, Sanger (SCS), 25:35. 12, Erenstone (LP), 25:50. 13, Fay (LP), 25:53. 14, Thayer (SCS), 26:04. 15, Costello (MBV), 27:50.
SATURDAY
North Country Invitational
AuSable Valley at Norwood-Norfolk
NORWOOD — “Good day for Patriot Cross Country,” said AuSable Valley coach Sean Ganter, Saturday, after his team competed at the North Country Invitational, at Norwood-Norfolk Central school.
Celton Dupuis was the Patriot’s highest overall finisher, taking 5th in the boy’s race. Emma Pelkey was the highest finisher for the Patriots in the girls race, taking 21st, respectively.
No overall scores and results were provided.
Boys
Individual
5, Dupuis (AVCS), 18:17. 16, Mulvey (AVCS), 20:39. 36, Bidelspach (AVCS), 24:09.
Girls
Individual
21, Pelkey (AVCS), 24:32. 25, Tardif (AVCS), 25:26.
