PORT KENT — The Nighthawks kept their undefeated season going Wednesday afternoon, as they took down the Patriots, 5-1, at Harmony Golf Club.
Both teams were playing at their home course in the match and it showed, as several matchups were decided by just a couple strokes.
Peru's Nick Palmer had the low-score for the match, as he shot a 39 in the No. 1 spot to defeat Porter Goodman, who had the low-score for AuSable Valley with a 41. Peru's Nick Clark would pick up another win for his squad at No. 2, shooting a 42 to narrowly defeat Jack Thomas, who posted a 45.
The No. 3 matchup would be the closest on the day, as Cooper Sweeney beat Ethan Crowningshield by just one point, 48-49, to pick up another win for the Nighthawks.
Ethan Hart would get the lone win for the Patriots, as he shot a 45 in the No. 4 spot to get his group on the board. However, Hayden Pelkey (44) and Brady O'Connell (46) would each come in with sub-50 scores to both win their matchups and seal the victory for the Nighthawks.
—
Peru 5, AuSable Valley 1
No. 1- Palmer (PCS) def. Goodman (AVCS), 39-41.
No. 2- Clark (PCS) def. Thomas (AVCS), 42-45.
No. 3- Sweeney (PCS) def. Crowningshield (AVCS), 48-49.
No. 4- Hart (AVCS) def. Clark (PCS), 45-47.
No. 5- Pelkey (PCS) def. Dorr (AVCS), 44-60.
No. 6- O'Connell (PCS) def. Vilegi (AVCS), 46-50.
Beekmantown 6
Plattsburgh 0
PLATTSBURGH — The Eagles had a strong performance on their home course Wednesday, as they swept the Hornets, 6-0, at The Barracks.
Keegan Seamone was the medalist for Beekmantown, shooting a 41 and winning the No. 1 matchup. Owen Beebe and Seth Beebe would also both perform well, as they both posted 44s to win the No. 2 and 3 matchups.
Plattsburgh's Cohen Fitzwater had the low-score for his group, shooting a 44, respectively, in the road loss.
—
No. 1- Seamone (BCS) def. Fitzwater (PHS), 41-44.
No. 2- O. Beebe (BCS) def. Hackett (PHS), 44-51.
No. 3- Burdo (BCS) def. Gervinho (PHS), 45-59.
No. 4- S. Beebe (BCS) def. Champagne (PHS), 44-59.
No. 5- Brayton (BCS) def. Trombley (PHS), 52-59.
No. 6- Duffy (BCS) def. Edwards (PHS), 53-68.
Saranac Lake 6
Ticonderoga 0
TICONDEROGA — The Red Storm didn't seem to mind playing away from their home course on Wednesday, as they rolled past the Sentinels, 6-0.
"Noah Jewtraw shot a nice 45 to lead Saranac Lake to a sweep," Ticonderoga coach Jay Wells said.
Jewtraw saw some help from the rest of the lineup as well, as Evan Hochwald posted a 46 at No. 2 and Carson St. Louis would shoot a 47 at No. 3. Cooper Patnode would round out the match with a 12-shot victory in the No. 6 position to secure the road sweep.
Noah Wells had the low round for Ticonderoga with a 47.
—
Saranac Lake 6, Ticonderoga 0
No. 1- Jewtraw (SLCS) def. Wells (TCS), 45-47.
No. 2- Hochwald (SLCS) def. Porter (TCS).
No. 3- St. Louis (SLCS) def. Cook (TCS), 47-63.
No. 4- McGinnis-Thies (SLCS) def. Coffman (TCS), 53-56.
No. 5- Laba (SLCS) def. Osier (TCS), 64-72.
No. 6- Patnode (SLCS) def. Wojcik (TCS), 55-67.
Northeastern Clinton 4
Saranac 2
CHAMPLAIN — The Cougars squeaked out a close victory at home Wednesday afternoon over the Chiefs, 4-2, at North Country Golf Club. After losing the first two matchups, the Cougars rebounded to sweep the next four and pick up their fifth win of the season.
"Dax Lashway shot a solid round of 41 in very windy conditions to earn medalist honors. This was a close matchup and Kevin Castine, Carter Fredette, Maxx Rabideau and Winnie Simpson came up big to win their matches for us," Northeastern Clinton coach Matt Fredette said. "I would like to thank the grounds crew at the North Country Golf Club for getting the course and greens in such great shape."
Nate Hamel would also earn a victory for the Chiefs, as he shot a 49 at No. 2, in the road defeat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.