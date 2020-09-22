P-R Sports Photo Flashback: September 22, 2020

MICHAEL BETTS/P-R FILE PHOTO
Northeastern Clinton's Bri Fosher (6) and Beekmantown's Lindsey Krieg step into a new season as they battle for possession during a Champlain Valley Athletic Conference girls soccer game, Sept. 10, 2009, in Beekmantown.
CHURUBUSCO [mdash] Leon W. Miller, 86, died Friday, September 18, 2020 at his home in Churubusco, NY. Born in Churubusco on December 27, 1933, he was the son of Joseph W. and Laura (Trombley) Miller. Leon was married to Barbara A. Gillette on December 26, 1960 in Churubusco. He graduated fro…
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.