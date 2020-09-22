P-R Sports Photo Flashback: September 22, 2020

MICHAEL BETTS/P-R FILE PHOTO

Northeastern Clinton's Bri Fosher (6) and Beekmantown's Lindsey Krieg step into a new season as they battle for possession during a Champlain Valley Athletic Conference girls soccer game, Sept. 10, 2009, in Beekmantown.

