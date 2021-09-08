P-R Sports Photo Flashback: Sept. 2, 2021

St. John's Don Kasprzak (14) goes up for two points amid three Moriah defenders, Dave Sprague (25), Paul Slattery (23) and Mike Shpur (45) during a Champlain Valley League basketball game, Dec. 15, 1972, at OLVA gym. The Vikings rallied to stun the Irish with a 74-63 victory.

