P-R Sports Photo Flashback: Sept. 29, 2020

MICHAEL BETTS/P-R FILE PHOTO
AuSable Valley's Michael Douglas (right) drives past Ticonderoga's Matt Streeter during a CVAC boys basketball game, Jan. 18, 2007, in Clintonville.
86, of Plattsburgh died on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. She was born in Palmerton, PA on May 16, 1934, the daughter of Charles and Violet (Martin) Cunningham. Arrangements are in the care of the Hamilton Funeral Home.
Robert J. Fleury, 67, of Ticonderoga, NY passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at his home. There will be no services at this time. Arrangements are with the Harland Funeral Home.
June H. Janisewski, 85, of East Main St., Chateaugay died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at UVM Medical Center, Burlington, VT surrounded by her loving family. To view the full obituary, please visit www.chateaugayfuneralhome.com.
