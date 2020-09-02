P-R Sports Photo Flashback: Sept. 2, 2020

CASEY DYNKO/P-R FILE PHOTO
They are off and running during a cross country meet featuring Beekmantown, Plattsburgh High and Peru, Sept. 18, 1990. Plattsburgh High’s Kyle Watson set a course record by 16 seconds, but Peru won the meet.
Updated: September 2, 2020 @ 6:10 am
PLATTSBURGH [mdash] Dale Edward Stein, 55, of Plattsburgh, passed away peacefully at his home, Sunday, August 30, 2020. He was born in Plattsburgh the son of Dale and Patricia (Myatt) Stein on June 30, 1965. Dale was an avid NASCAR fan, and was "hooked" on fishing which gave him "reel" pleas…
John Henry White, 85, of Westport, NY died August 31, 2020 at his home. Services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with the Harland Funeral Home.
AU SABLE FORKS [mdash] Marion T. Collins, 87, formerly of Clayburg, passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at the UVM Health Network-CVPH in Plattsburgh. She was born in Clayburg on March 31, 1933, the daughter of the late Michael and Alvina (Provost) Farrell. Marion worked for many years as H…
