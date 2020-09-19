P-R Sports Photo Flashback: Sept. 19, 2020 Sep 19, 2020 2 hrs ago MIKE DOWD/P-R FILE PHOTO Peru's Brandon Siskavich (34) shoots over Seton Catholic's Joe Akey (50) in a Champlain Valley Athletic Conference boys basketball game, Feb. 11, 2003, in Plattsburgh. Tags Shoot Photography Linguistics Basketball Game Catholic Joe Akey Brandon Siskavich Champlain Valley Flashback Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries COLLINGS, Jeanne Mar 20, 1947 - Sep 13, 2020 Carpenter, Robert LaBomabrd, Jr., Ray Duval, Gaylord LABOMBARD JR., Ray May 12, 1934 - Sep 17, 2020 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWPTZ NBC5 unveils new studioSection VII schools' sports participation decision listingsE'town man stabbed woman, police saySaranac Central to assess class situation weeklySUNY Oneonta over 700 COVID-19 casesZBA chair finds city investigation surprising, offensiveFive recently suspended SUNY Plattsburgh fraternity brothers received criminal chargesSection VII to host fall sports, member schools own ultimate decisionCobb makes campaign stop in PlattsburghEssex Center sees 11th COVID-19 resident death Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Text Alerts Sign Up Get text messages on your mobile phone with news, weather and more from the Press-Republican. Sign up...
