P-R Sports Photo Flashback: Sept. 17, 2020

KAYLA BREEN/STAFF PHOTO
Crown Point’s Shawna McIntosh delivers a pitch to a Northern Adirondack batter during the Section VII Class D championship, May 27, 2017, at Cardinal Park in Plattsburgh.
, 86, of Plattsburgh, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the Meadowbrook Healthcare Facility. He was born May 12, 1934. Arrangements are incomplete and entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, 29 Broad Street, Plattsburgh, NY 12901.
82, of Plattsburgh, died Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. Visitation will be Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home, Plattsburgh. Services at 3 p.m. Interment will be at St. Peter's Cemetery.
The memorial service for Jo Anne Alton Moulton will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 19th, at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. A calling hour will be held prior to the service beginning at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Jo Anne, 76, of Lakeland, Fla., formerly of Lyon Moun…
