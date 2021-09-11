Northern Adirondack's Makenna Magee darts past AuSable Valley's Priscilla Coats en route to scoring what would become the game-winning goal in the Bobcats' 2-1 victory in the Section VII Class C girls soccer championship, Oct. 29, 2014, at Plattsburgh High. (Gabe Dickens/P-R File Photo)
P-R Sports Photo Flashback: Sept. 11, 2021
