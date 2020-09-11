P-R Sports Photo Flashback: Sept. 11, 2020

ROB FOUNTAIN/P-R FILE PHOTO
Seton Catholic’s Margaret Champagne looks to finish strong during a Champlain Valley Athletic Conference cross country meet, Oct. 26, 2011, at Cadyville Recreation Park.
A memorial Mass for Virginia LaDuke, 78, will be held Saturday, Sept. 12, at 11 a.m. at St Joseph's Church in Dannemora. Burial will follow at St. George's Cemetery in Burke.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.