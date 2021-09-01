P-R Sports Photo Flashback: Sept. 1, 2021

Saranac Lake's Jesse Martin (25) tries to control the ball under pressure from Plattsburgh High's Conor McCauley (28) during a Champlain Valley Athletic Conference boys soccer game, Sept. 19, 2002, in Plattsburgh. Trailing the play is Plattsburgh's Steve Hanley (15). (Mike Dowd/P-R File Photo)

