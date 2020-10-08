P-R Sports Photo Flashback: Oct. 8, 2020

KAYLA BREEN/STAFF FILE PHOTO

Plattsburgh High's Madeleine Woodward (9) shields the ball from AuSable Valley's Emily Remillard (11) during a Division I girls Northern Soccer League game, Sept. 19, 2018, at Plattsburgh. The Hornets won the game 3-2.

Tags

Recommended for you