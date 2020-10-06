featured P-R Sports Photo Flashback: Oct. 6, 2020 Oct 6, 2020 8 min ago MIKE DOWD/P-R FILE PHOTO Brockport goaltender Mary Maslanka dives in to deny Plattsburgh State's Megan Geary (9) in a SUNYAC women's soccer playoff game, Nov. 5, 2002, at Memorial Field in Plattsburgh. Tags Mary Maslanka Flashback Sport Megan Geary Playoff Game Soccer Memorial Field Photo Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries Martin, Rosemary Letourneau, Lyla Duso Jerry, Corinthian AVERILL, Ronald Feb 28, 1942 - Oct 1, 2020 AVERILL, Deland Mar 13, 1964 - Sep 28, 2020 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFive arrested in kidnapping of Moira coupleMoira couple held hostage for 50 kilograms of cocaine, or $3.5 millionFour busted for welfare fraud in Essex CountyPlattsburgh man describes alleged racist assaultPavone Memorial Parking Plaza opensCongressman: Base closure 'like having building fall on you'Cuomo threatens finesTwo Franklin County residents arrested for separate incidents a day apart, State Police sayPolice: Missing Moira couple found safeCVPH restructure goes into effect Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Text Alerts Sign Up Get text messages on your mobile phone with news, weather and more from the Press-Republican. Sign up...
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.