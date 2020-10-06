P-R Sports Photo Flashback: Oct. 6, 2020

MIKE DOWD/P-R FILE PHOTO

Brockport goaltender Mary Maslanka dives in to deny Plattsburgh State's Megan Geary (9) in a SUNYAC women's soccer playoff game, Nov. 5, 2002, at Memorial Field in Plattsburgh.

Tags

Recommended for you