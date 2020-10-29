P-R Sports Photo Flashback: Oct. 29, 2020

MIKE DOWD/P-R FILE PHOTO
Jenkins Insurance runner Lenny Vaughn scores on a sacrifice fly while Ting's catcher Terry Doran takes the late throw during a B Division playoff game in the Adirondack Slo-Pitch League, Aug. 15, 1992.
73, of Cadyville, died Oct. 27, 2020, at his home. He was born in Williamsport, Pa., on Aug. 15, 1947. There will be no calling hours or services. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brown Funeral Home in Cadyville.
71, of Plattsburgh, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at his home. He was born in Plattsburgh on April 22, 1949. Interment will be in St. Peter's Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brown Funeral Home in Plattsburgh.
97, of Moriah, N.Y., passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Elderwood in Ticonderoga. A graveside service will be held Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Union Cemetery in Port Henry.
Diane LaBombard, 59, of Honey Drive, passed away on Oct. 26, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Plattsburgh on Sept. 2, 1961, the daughter of Donald and Marion (St. Clair) Breyette. Calling hours will be held Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the R.…
