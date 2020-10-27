P-R Sports Photo Flashback: Oct. 27, 2020

MICHAEL BETTS/P-R FILE PHOTO

Ticonderoga's Jake Kelly (23) goes up for a shot while Saranac's Robert Buckley (42) and Jordan Keysor (21) defend during the 2009 Coaches vs. Cancer CVAC Challenge, Jan. 9, at the Plattsburgh State Field House.

Tags

Recommended for you