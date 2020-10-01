P-R Sports Photo Flashback: Oct. 1, 2020

MICHAEL BETTS/P-R PHOTO
They're off in the girls 800-meter run, May 30, 2009, in the Section VII track and field championships. The event produced some of the best results of the meet with Northeastern Clinton's Molly Roush (far right) winning with a personal-best of 2:21.5, more than six seconds faster than her seed time. Seton Catholic's Genna Hartung (in blue) placed second in 2:22.8. The top six finishers all bettered their season-bests.
