TODD BISONETTE/P-R FILE PHOTO
Photo 1: Lake Placid's Jennifer Zagrodzki (14, far right) fires a long shot against the Schroon Lake Wildcats during the second game of the the Holiday Hoopfest, Dec. 27, 2004, at the Lake Placid Olympic Center. The basketball bonanza featured 16 high school teams with games being played from 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m..
Photo 2: Beekmantown's Johnny LaPlante (23) heads for the hoop closely shadowed by Willsboro's Eric McCauliffe (41).
