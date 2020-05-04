P-R Sports Photo Flashback: May 4, 2020

KAYLA BREEN/STAFF PHOTO
Beekmantown’s Kirsten Villemaire (13) carries the ball upfield past Saranac’s Taylor Alexander (22) and Kayla Myers (15) during a Northern Soccer League match, Sept. 12, 2017, at Beekmantown Central School.
69, of Sciota, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020 . He was born August 25, 1953. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery in West Chazy at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Brown Funeral Home in Plattsburgh.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.