Peru’s Meg Meyer winds back to return a shot in a match with Lake Placid’s Caitlin Scholl during the Section VII tennis Championships, May 25, 2001, at Plattsburgh State. Meyer won 6-3, 6-0.
P-R Sports Photo Flashback: May 31, 2022
- Mike Dowd/P-R FIle Photo
-
-
