P-R Sports Photo Flashback: May 27, 2020

Ed Holshek/P-R FILE PHOTO

Plattsburgh State's golf team (from left to right) Dave Mayer, Cole Lyons, Bob Bredenberg, coach Joe Jastrab, Larry Costa, Steve Sabine and Fred Leschcuk get together for a photo before the start of the 1970 season.

