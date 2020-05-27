P-R Sports Photo Flashback: May 27, 2020

Ed Holshek/P-R FILE PHOTO
Plattsburgh State's golf team (from left to right) Dave Mayer, Cole Lyons, Bob Bredenberg, coach Joe Jastrab, Larry Costa, Steve Sabine and Fred Leschcuk get together for a photo before the start of the 1970 season.
69, died Sunday, May 24, 2020 at home. Born in Plattsburgh on September 7, 1950 daughter of Melvin and Ethelyn (Wylie) Bennett, Sr. Services will be private. Burial at St. Peter's Cemetery. Arrangements by Brown Funeral Home, Plattsburgh
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.