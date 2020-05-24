P-R Sports Photo Flashback: May 24, 2020

ALVIN REINER/P-R FILE PHOTO
Moriah’s (from left to right) Taylor Slattery, Jarrod MacDougal, Noah Gilbo and Adam Jaquish pose for a photo together before the start of the 2014-15 boys basketball season.
Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph..
Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: May 24, 2020 @ 5:41 pm
MOOERS [mdash] Charles F. Letson, 88, of Letson Road, passed away May 21, 2020. He was born on March 14, 1932, son of Fred and Irene (Moore) Letson. Charles married the former Linda Reynolds on June 14, 1958. He retired from Pfizer Pharmaceuticals where he worked as the boiler operator for s…
Rose M. Hogan, 77, of Rouses Point passed away on Wednesday May 20, 2020. A graveside service will be held at St. Patrick's Cemetery on Tuesday May 26, 2020 at 11:00 AM.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.