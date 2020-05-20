P-R Sports Photo Flashback: May 20, 2020

DAVE PACZAK/P-R FILE PHOTO

Lake Placid’s Anne Minor (3) battles Willsboro’s Darlene Farrar and Karen Anderson for possession during an MVAC girls soccer game, Sept. 30, 1985, in Lake Placid. The Warriors won the game 2-1.

Tags

