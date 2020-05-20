P-R Sports Photo Flashback: May 20, 2020

DAVE PACZAK/P-R FILE PHOTO
Lake Placid’s Anne Minor (3) battles Willsboro’s Darlene Farrar and Karen Anderson for possession during an MVAC girls soccer game, Sept. 30, 1985, in Lake Placid. The Warriors won the game 2-1.
79, Au Sable Forks, passed away at CVPH in Plattsburgh on May 15, 2020. Services will be held when everyone can be together again. Services were entrusted to Thwaits-Zaumetzer Funeral Home.
92, of the John Fountain Road, Jay, died Saturday at his home. He was born in Haverstraw, N.Y. Services will be private. Burial will be in the Jay Central Cemetery. Arrangements are by Hamilton Funeral Home.
53, of 22B, Plattsburgh, died Friday in Plattsburgh. His family will receive guests Thursday, May 21, 2020, beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the family farm, 1138 State Route 22B, Plattsburgh. Arrangements are by Hamilton Funeral Home.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Carolyn Parent was celebrated at St. Patrick's Church, Chateaugay on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. with Rev Thomas Kornmeyer officiating and assisted by Deacon Brian Dwyer. Music was provided by organist, Sheila Maneely and soloist, Monique Dwyer. The pallb…
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.