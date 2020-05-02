P-R Sports Photo Flashback: May 2, 2020

GABE DICKENS/P-R FILE PHOTO
Clinton Community College's Jonathan Lamboy (left) launches past Schenectady's Aaron Francis for a layup during a men's basketball game Feb. 12, 2014, in Plattsburgh.
69, of Sciota, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020 . He was born August 25, 1953. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery in West Chazy at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Brown Funeral Home in Plattsburgh.
