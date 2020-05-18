P-R Sports Photo Flashback: May 18, 2020

Casey Dynko/P-R File Photo
Northern Adirondack's Matt Williams (14) looks for some help from Northeastern Clinton's Travis Carey's defense during the 1991 Section VII Class C boys basketball playoff game Feb. 23, at Plattsburgh High.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Carolyn Parent was celebrated at St. Patrick's Church, Chateaugay on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. with Rev Thomas Kornmeyer officiating and assisted by Deacon Brian Dwyer. Music was provided by organist, Sheila Maneely and soloist, Monique Dwyer. The pallb…
50, of Schuyler Falls died Friday May 15, 2020 at home. Born in Plattsburgh January 29, 1970 to Happy and Christine (Wright) Harris. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brown Funeral Home, Plattsburgh. Online condolences may be offered www.brownfuneralhomeinc.com
