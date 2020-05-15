P-R Sports Photo Flashback: May 15, 2020

MIKE DOWD/P-R FILE PHOTO
Saranac Lake's Neil Fortier runs and tries to get past Plattsburgh High defenders during a football game Sept. 15, 1995. Plattsburgh High's Steve Coryea (50) eventually made a tackle on the play.
Updated: May 15, 2020 @ 10:23 am
"Minnie" Wright, 79, of Plattsburgh, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020. She was born in Plattsburgh September 20, 1940, the daughter of Conley and Inez Rock. Arrangements are in the care of Hamilton Funeral Home, 294 Mannix Road, Peru.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Luva Bova Bourcier was celebrated at St. Patrick's Church, Chateaugay on May 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Thomas Kornmeyer officiating and assisted by Deacon Brian Dwyer. Music was provided by organist, Sheila Maneely and soloist, Liz Guerin. The pallbearers w…
HOLLISTON -- Earl E. King, 77, of Holliston, Mass., passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, Mass. Born in Plattsburgh, N.Y., he was the son of the late Leah (DeFayette) and Edward King. He was the husband of 48 years to Lorraine (Caron) King of Hollist…
