Northeastern Clinton goalie Dave Bechard makes a save during a Section VII boys hockey semifinal Feb. 28, 1980, against MAI. The Cougars pulled out an exciting 7-6 win in double overtime.
"Minnie" Wright, 79, of Plattsburgh, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020. She was born in Plattsburgh September 20, 1940, the daughter of Conley and Inez Rock. Arrangements are in the care of Hamilton Funeral Home, 294 Mannix Road, Peru.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Luva Bova Bourcier was celebrated at St. Patrick's Church, Chateaugay on May 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Thomas Kornmeyer officiating and assisted by Deacon Brian Dwyer. Music was provided by organist, Sheila Maneely and soloist, Liz Guerin. The pallbearers w…
SARANAC [mdash] Roberta G. "Bobbie" Purcell, 75, of McCutcheon Lane, passed away on May 11, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Plattsburgh on July 21, 1944, the daughter of Martin and Elizabeth (Ahern) Campbell. Bobbie attended Saranac Central School and Richfield Sp…
