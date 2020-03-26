P-R Sports Photo Flashback: March 26, 2020 Mar 26, 2020 1 hr ago Dave Paczak/P-R FILE PHOTO St. John's Liz Pearl hauls in one of her 14 rebounds while teammate, Shannon Andrews, is close by during the 1987 Section VII Class C girls basketball championship March 6. The Irish topped Beekmantown, 50-34. Tags Liz Pearl Championship Basketball Shannon Andrews Sport Linguistics Flashback Teammate Irish Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries Thompson, Lois Barnaby, Joseph BUTLER, Gary Jul 30, 1940 - Mar 25, 2020 NAZAK, Vivian Feb 26, 1922 - Mar 23, 2020 AVERSA, Beniamino Jan 1, 1929 - Mar 20, 2020 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesOne confirmed case of inmate with COVID-19 at Clinton Correctional, NYSDOCCS saysHarvey Weinstein Tests Positive in prisonCOVID-19 hits NicaraguaThird Case Confirmed in Clinton CountyWhat is an 'Essential Business?'Fourth Case Confirmed in Clinton CountyCuomo, Schumer split over stimulusGeorgia-Pacific: We are essentialCl. Co. Health Department: 7 COVID-19 cases in countyClinton County Offers Guidelines Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Text Alerts Sign Up Get text messages on your mobile phone with news, weather and more from the Press-Republican. Sign up...
