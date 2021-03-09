P-R Sports Photo Flashback: March 9, 2021

STEVE FRAZIER/P-R PHOTO

Chazy'sBentley Sargeant (3) and Keene Valley's Matt Dumas (15) give chase after a loose ball during a Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference boys soccer game, Sept. 24, 1981. The Eagles rolled to a 7-0 win.

