P-R Sports Photo Flashback: March 5, 2021

MICHAEL BETTS/P-R FILE PHOTO
Peru's Travis Dumas breaks loose for a 15-yard touchdown run in the third quarter of a football game, Sept. 11, 2004, at the Apple Bowl in Peru. Peru went on to capture a 31-6 victory over Ogdensburg.
Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming cloudy during the afternoon. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 21F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph..
Some clouds. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 10F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: March 5, 2021 @ 8:17 am
of Plattsburgh, died Tuesday, March 2, 2021, Fletcher Allen Hospital. Born May 13, 1947, to Exire and Lorris (Bigelow) Wood. Visitation March 6, 2021, 1 to 3 p.m. at the Brown Funeral Home, Plattsburgh; service at 3 p.m.
WEST PLATTSBURGH [mdash] Bernice M. Rock, 86, of State Route 3, West Plattsburgh, passed away Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at her home, with her family by her side. She was born Bernice Drollette in Dannemora, N.Y., on May 20, 1934, to Edgar and Helen (Bates) Drollette. She graduated from OLVA sec…
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.