P-R Sports Photo Flashback: March 5, 2021

MICHAEL BETTS/P-R FILE PHOTO

Peru's Travis Dumas breaks loose for a 15-yard touchdown run in the third quarter of a football game, Sept. 11, 2004, at the Apple Bowl in Peru. Peru went on to capture a 31-6 victory over Ogdensburg.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you