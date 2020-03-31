P-R Sports Photo Flashback: March 31, 2020

DAVE PACZAK/ P-R FILE PHOTO

Moriah’s Missy Cook (34), Kristy Sprague (40), Tracy Stevenson (14) and Michelle Scorsome (10) celebrate a 54-45 win over St. John’s in a Class C semifinal March 1, 1988.

 

