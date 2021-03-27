P-R Sports Photo Flashback: March 27, 2021

ALVIN REINER/P-R FILE PHOTO

Keene goalie Tucker Geiger makes a diving save to thwart Kylee Cassavaugh of Elizabethtown-Lewis in a Section VII Class D girls soccer quarterfinal, Oct. 25, 2012. Sadie Holbrook (2) is there to assist Geiger if needed.

