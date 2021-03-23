P-R Sports Photo Flashback: March 23, 2021

STEVE FRAZIER/P-R FILE PHOTO
Crown Point's Roland Macey (in white) and Chazy's Fred Sears seek possession of the ball during the Section VII Class D boys soccer championship, Nov. 4, 1980. The Eagles came away with a 2-1 victory.
DANNEMORA [mdash] Alton L. (Bud) Durkee, 82, of Chazy Lake, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 20th at the home he built surrounded by his family. Born in Churubusco in 1938, he was the son of Alton and Mary (McArdle) Durkee. He was married to Gertrude (Gert) Tebo in September 1960 in…
died March 20, 2021. She was born in Plattsburgh, September 21, 1955. Calling hours will be March 26, 2021 from 11:00-Noon at Brown Funeral Home, Plattsburgh. A service will follow and burial at St. Peter's Cemetery, Plattsburgh.
,68, of Edgwater Drive, Rouses Point, passed away Saturday March 20, 2021 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Rutland Vermont on December 17, 1952 the daughter of Richard and Mildred (Fagan) Flanagan. Due to Covid restrictions services will be held privately for the…
