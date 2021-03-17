P-R Sports Photo Flashback: March 17, 2021

ANDREW WYATT/P-R FILE PHOTO

Seton Catholic's Garrett McLean (7) finds running room against Ticonderoga during a high school football game at Bailey Avenue, Oct. 1, 2010, in Plattsburgh. The Sentinels came away with a dominant 40-0 victory.

