P-R Sports Photo Flashback: March 12, 2021

ROB FOUNTAIN/P-R FILE PHOTO

Plattsburgh State's Peter Vottis battles for position deep in Geneseo territory in men's lacrosse game, April 27, 2002, in Plattsburgh. Vottis scored four goals, leading the Cardinals to a dramatic 10-9 win.

