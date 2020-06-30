P-R Sports Photo Flashback: June 30, 2020

STEVE FRAZIER/P-R FILE PHOTO
Dave Silver of Beekmantown pulls off a successful steal of second during the fourth inning of a baseball game May 21, 1981. Chiefs second baseman Eric Keysor slaps down a tag. Saranac won the game, 7-6.
Cloudy early with scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 74F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 61F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: June 30, 2020 @ 10:02 am
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.