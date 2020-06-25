P-R Sports Photo Flashback: June 25, 2020

STEVE FRAZIER/P-R FILE PHOTO
The field in the 800-meter run breaks from the starting line during a CVAC track meet, May 18, 1981, in Peru.
Mostly cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 80F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph..
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 60F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: June 25, 2020 @ 12:17 pm
MINEVILLE [mdash] Lillian (Sissy) Brace Gregory passed peacefully with family by her side on June 23, 2020 at Elizabethtown Community Hospital. She was born on April 2, 1935 in Swanton, Vermont to Arthur and Madeline (Lagoy) Brace. She enjoyed lending a helping hand and welcoming others into…
MIAMI [mdash] Susan Lynn Sanders, resident of Miami, Fla., and former Peru, N.Y., passed away June 11, 2020. She was the daughter of Curtis and Inez Sanders, residents of Peru and business people in Plattsburgh. Susan was a graduate of Ithaca College and received her Masters degree from Flor…
PLATTSBURGH [mdash] Mrs. Shirley (Carpenter) MacConnell, 95, who lived in Plattsburgh, NY, died June 16th, 2020 at Pine Harbour. Shirley was born September 8th, 1924 in Little Falls, NY to Herbert Carpenter and Eleanora (MacMaster) Carpenter. Shirley was married for 62 years and predeceased …
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.