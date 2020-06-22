P-R Sports Photo Flashback: June 22, 2020

GABE DICKENS/P-R FILE PHOTO

Plattsburgh State's Tyler Greene delivers to the plate during the first game of a SUNYAC doubleheader with New Paltz, March 24, 2012, at Chip Cummings Field. The Cardinals split the twinbill with a 3-2 win and a 5-0 loss.

 

