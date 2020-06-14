P-R Sports Photo Flashback: June 14, 2020

DAVE PACZAK/P-R FILE PHOTO

Peru’s Ben Battista (9) winces as he heads the ball away from Chateaugay’s Dale Earl (4) and Gary Fall (17) in a non-conference boys soccer game, Sept. 17, 1990, in Peru. The Indians won the game 1-0.

