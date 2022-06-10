Mount Assumption’s Mel Golden slides safely into home plate as Chazy’s catcher is unable to secure the throw, during a CVAC season opener on April 22, 1980, where the Mounties won 16-6.
P-R Sports Photo Flashback: June 10, 2022
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Police: Homicide in Boynton Avenue apartment
- Boynton Ave. homicide investigation continues
- Police seek public’s help in Boynton Ave. homicide investigation
- American Pickers to film in New York
- Joe Remillard paints his way home
- Editorial: Life in state prisons has changed
- Spaulding tosses no-hitter as Crown Point advances to Class D final four
- Man rescued from Lake Champlain after kayak capsized
- Project looks to raise Route 9 Bridge
- Union, state officials decry HALT act as legislative session closes
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.