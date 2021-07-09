P-R Sports Photo Flashback: July 9, 2021

Dannemora's Mike LeFevre (32) is closley guarded by Chazy's Tony LaPierre (41) during a Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference boys basketball game, Dec. 7, 1982. The defending champion Knights recorded an 81-53 victory as Steve LaDuke led the way with 24 points. (Steve Frazier/P-R File Photo)

