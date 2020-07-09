P-R Sports Photo Flashback: July 9, 2020

Partly cloudy. High 88F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph..
Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: July 9, 2020 @ 12:11 pm
The hometown newspaper of Clinton, Essexand Franklin Counties
ROB FOUNTAIN/P-R FILE PHOTO
Clinton’s Madison Rondeau (15) tries to drive by Fulton Montgomery’s Karizma Fleurimond (20) during a Region III women’s basketball game, Feb. 19, 2017, in Plattsburgh.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Get text messages on your mobile phone with news, weather and more from the Press-Republican.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.