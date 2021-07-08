P-R Sports Photo Flashback: July 8, 2021

Seton Catholic's Trista Harris lifts a shot over Ticonderoga's Cheryl Meserve in a Champlain Valley Athletic Conference girls basketball game, Dec. 12, 2006, in Plattsburgh. Seton Catholic went on to win 46-37 behind a strong effort from Renee Egan who scored 10 points followed by seven apiece from Liz Lawrence and Stevie Fessette. (Michael Betts/P-R File Photo)
Memorial service for Ruth A. Patnode, 68 years old, of Keeseville, at Keeseville United Methodist Church, Sunday, July 18th, 2021, at 2 p.m., with graveside service to follow.
Leatrice A. Dumont, 90, of Lyon Mountain, died July 4, 2021 at Meadowbrook, Plattsburgh. A graveside service will be held Friday, July 9, 2021 at St. Edmund's Cemetery at 10:30 a.m. Full obituary may be viewed at www.chateaugayfuneralhome.com
A Mass of Christian Burial for Arthur W. Rankin was celebrated at St. Patrick's Church, Chateaugay on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at noon with Rev. Thomas Kornmeyer officiating and assisted by Deacon Brian Dwyer and altar service Dale Selkirk. Music was provided by organist, Sheila Maneely and sol…
