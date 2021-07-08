P-R Sports Photo Flashback: July 8, 2021

Seton Catholic's Trista Harris lifts a shot over Ticonderoga's Cheryl Meserve in a Champlain Valley Athletic Conference girls basketball game, Dec. 12, 2006, in Plattsburgh. Seton Catholic went on to win 46-37 behind a strong effort from Renee Egan who scored 10 points followed by seven apiece from Liz Lawrence and Stevie Fessette. (Michael Betts/P-R File Photo)

