P-R Sports Photo Flashback: July 7, 2021

Saranac's Glen Cooper (11) finds running room hard to come by as Mount Assumption's Randy Miller (18) makes the tackle during a Champlain Valley Athletic Conference football game, Nov. 5, 1982, at MAI Field. The Chiefs recorded their first victory of the season by a 7-6 score as Tim Bond's extra-point kick was the difference. (Steve Frazier/P-R File Photo)

