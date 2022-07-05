Plattsburgh State’s Pat Shaughnessy makes his way to home to score the game-winning run off of an infield grounder from Kris Cauchon in the bottom of the tenth inning in game one of a SUNYAC doubleheader with Brockport. The Cardinals won both matchups, 7-6 and 4-3 on April 19, 2010, at Chip Cummings Field in Plattsburgh.
P-R Sports Photo Flashback: July 5, 2022
- Kelli Catana/P-R File Photo
-
-
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Man with knife shot, killed by police in Saranac Lake
- Bill to ban concealed carry in Adirondack Park
- City Fourth of July Parade route announced
- Saranac Lake police chief IDs man shot by officer
- Indian Grill restaurant opens in the Town of Plattsburgh
- North Country legislators: New state gun law 'deeply concerning'
- Los Diablos Tacos adds new Mexican eatery to the area
- Average gas prices continue to decline
- Port Henry residents star rises
- Tallon leads in city's Ward 4 primary
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.