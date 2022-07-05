Photo Flashback
Kelli Catana/P-R File Photo

Plattsburgh State’s Pat Shaughnessy makes his way to home to score the game-winning run off of an infield grounder from Kris Cauchon in the bottom of the tenth inning in game one of a SUNYAC doubleheader with Brockport. The Cardinals won both matchups, 7-6 and 4-3 on April 19, 2010, at Chip Cummings Field in Plattsburgh.

