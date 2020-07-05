P-R Sports Photo Flashback: July 5, 2020

MIKE DOWD/P-R FILE PHOTO
Ticonderoga’s Katie Meserve dribbles the ball around Voorheesville’s Brittany Baron during a Class C state quarterfinal, March 9, 2002, at Plattsburgh State.
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%..
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: July 5, 2020 @ 3:39 pm
72, of Plattsburgh died July 3, 2020 in Colchester, Vermont. She was born November 13, 1947. Graveside services are July 7, 2020 at 1:00 pm at St. Peter's Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Brown Funeral Home , Plattsburgh.
Carolyn Eileen LaVenture Gervais of Malone, 85, passed away peacefully on July 2, 2020. A funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, July 7, at 2 p.m. at Notre Dame Church in Malone. Obituary will follow. Arrangements are with St. Mary-Murphy-Wilcox Funeral Home.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.