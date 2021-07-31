St. John's backup quarterback Chris King (46) looks for running room during the third quarter of a Champlain Valley Athletic Conference football game, Sept. 30, 1983, at Bailey Avenue Field. Giving chase are MAI's Ben Bryson (43) and Bob Fodera. (Chris Lavin/P-R File Photo)
P-R Sports Photo Flashback: July 31, 2021
