P-R Sports Photo Flashback: July 31, 2021

St. John's backup quarterback Chris King (46) looks for running room during the third quarter of a Champlain Valley Athletic Conference football game, Sept. 30, 1983, at Bailey Avenue Field. Giving chase are MAI's Ben Bryson (43) and Bob Fodera. (Chris Lavin/P-R File Photo)

