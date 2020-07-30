P-R Sports Photo Flashback: July 30, 2020

KAYLA BREEN/STAFF PHOTO
Saranac’s Zack Marlow delivers a pitch against a Plattsburgh High batter during the Section VII Class B baseball championship game, May 24, 2017, at Chip Cummings Field in Plattsburgh.
64, passed July 28, 2020. She was born January 30, 1956. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated August 6, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Alexander's Church, burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Dannemora. www.brownfuneralhomeinc.com
80, of Au Sable Forks, passed away July 27, 2020, at CVPH. There will be no services. Arrangements in the care of Thwaits-Zaumetzer Funeral Home.
PLATTSBURGH [mdash] Carol Anne Merrill, 88, of Plattsburgh, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. She was the wife of the late Carlton E. Merrill. Carol is the mother of Keith D. (Susan) Merrill and Denise Merrill. Carol is the sister of Jared (Kathy) Cooper and Patricia (Robert) Elmore. …
