Chazy's Sara Gonyo is outnumbered by Elizabethtown's Colleen McPhail (13), Heather Moon (25) and T.J. Cornwright (12) during a Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference girls soccer game, Oct. 4, 1983. Chazy improved its record to 7-0 on the season with a 4-2 win. (Steve Frazier/P-R File Photo)
P-R Sports Photo Flashback: July 29, 2021
