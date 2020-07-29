P-R Sports Photo Flashback: July 29, 2020

STEVE FRAZIER/P-R FILE PHOTO
Host Peru had seven champions in the 10th annual Peru Invitational Wrestling Classic. First row left to right includes Don Bilow (Malone 91), Brian Wagner (Middlebury 98), John Tyler (Peru 105), Jeff Sams (Cortland 112), Jon Sperry (Middlebury 119), Mike Guyette (Potsdam 126) and Andy Davis (Peru 132). Back row from left to right includes Kregg Bruno (Peru 138), Brian Provost (Peru 145), Bill Comeau (Middlebury 155), Tim Varnao (Peru 167), Mike Ormsby (Peru 177), Dave Poirer (Massena 215) and Dana Dobson (Peru 250).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.