P-R Sports Photo Flashback: July 28, 2021

Beekmantown's Eric Drew (23) hangs on to the leg of St. John's running back Kirk Little, while Eagle teammates Mike Criss (75) and Phil Avanzato (30) close in to help. St. John's Mark Yuska (83) is also in the play. The Eagles claimed a 20-6 victory, Sept. 16, 1983. (P-R File Photo)

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you